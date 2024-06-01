Vietnam Ambassador’s Missing Wife Recovered in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 5:33 pm

The Islamabad Police Spokesperson announced that within four hours, the wife of the Vietnamese ambassador was found by the police.

Seven teams, using Safe City cameras and cellular technology, contributed to the search effort. The woman was safely returned home to her husband.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi praised the efforts of DIG Operations and his team for their swift action.

It should be noted that the wife of the Vietnamese ambassador had been reported missing in Islamabad.

According to details, the ambassador called the police helpline 15 to report her disappearance.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they received a call from the Vietnamese ambassador, Nguyen Tien Phong. He informed the police that his wife didn’t return from her routine walk at 11 am.

Furthermore, he failed to contact her as her mobile phone was switched off. After receiving the complaint, the police immediately launched a search operation to find her.

The spokesperson stated that the City Superintendent of Police (SP City) was overseeing the matter. According to the police officials, different teams comprising operation and investigation divisions were formed to locate the missing woman.

