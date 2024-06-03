PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 1:45 pm

2014 World Cup winners Sri Lanka will take on the mighty South Africa in the T20I World Cup group D match at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s side will look to dismantle Aiden Markram’s Proteas which has a star-studded batting line-up that includes the likes of David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Quinton De Kock, Heinrich Klaasen.

However, since the start of 2023, South Africa has lost nine of the 11 completed T20Is they have played. Most recently, they were thrashed 3-0 by the West Indies.

Sri Lanka comes in with some confidence in terms of their bowling with Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka Nuwan Thushara, and Dushmantha Chameera.

Matheesha Pathirana took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68 in the recently concluded Indian Super League (IPL) while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 479 runs at a strike rate of 171 in the IPL.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!

