How to Watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

2014 World Cup winners Sri Lanka will take on the mighty South Africa in the T20I World Cup group D match at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.
Wanindu Hasaranga’s side will look to dismantle Aiden Markram’s Proteas which has a star-studded batting line-up that includes the likes of David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Quinton De Kock, Heinrich Klaasen.
However, since the start of 2023, South Africa has lost nine of the 11 completed T20Is they have played. Most recently, they were thrashed 3-0 by the West Indies.
Sri Lanka comes in with some confidence in terms of their bowling with Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka Nuwan Thushara, and Dushmantha Chameera.
Matheesha Pathirana took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68 in the recently concluded Indian Super League (IPL) while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 479 runs at a strike rate of 171 in the IPL.
You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.
The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.
Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.
You can
Mobile Streaming:
|Sr. No.
|Live Streaming Platform
|Android
|IOS
|1.
|Myco
|LINK
|LINK
|2.
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|3.
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
Web Streaming:
|1.
|Ptv Sports
|LINK
|2.
|Tamasha
|LINK
|3.
|Tapmad
|LINK
TV Streaming
|1.
|Ten Sports
|—-
|2.
|Ptv Sports
|—-
|Region
|Platform
|North America & Canada
|Willow TV
|India
|Disney Hotstar & SS1
|Netherlands
|NOS
|Rest of the World
|Sports Central
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|New Zealand
|SkySport 1,2,3,4
|Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
Other Countries:
|Subsaharan Africa
|Supersport
|UK & Northern Ireland
|SkySports
|MENA
|StarzPlay, Criclife Max
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV, Shakti TV
Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!