How to Watch Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

Afghanistan will take on Uganda in their inaugural T20 World Cup game in Group C, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana tomorrow.

Rashid Khan’s side will look to dismantle Brian Masaba’s debutants who have qualified for the T20I World Cup for the very first time in history and this will be a big moment for the associate cricket nation.

Afghanistan has the spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Noor Ahmed, and Rashid Khan but they will need quality pacers like Naveen Ul Haq to dismantle the opposition batting lineup.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will be expected to give them a quick start in the powerplay overs, setting the tone for the middle order for the rest of the game.

Uganda, on the other hand, have some variety in their bowling, which opponents have to watch out for. They got to the World Cup through the Africa qualifiers, where they beat Zimbabwe by five wickets.

Three players will be crucial for them on whom they will rely heavily, batter Roger Mukasa, allrounders Riazat Ali Shah and Alpesh Ramjani, and left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo.

The match between the two sides will begin at 5:30 am PKT.

