Points Table As South Africa Defeat Sri Lanka Emphatically

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in their first T20 World Cup 2024 game while chasing a target of 78.

Sri Lanka finished the powerplay on 24-1 after they opted to bat first after winning the toss, Keshav Maharaj completely dismantled the Sri Lankan middle order in the first 10 overs as he picked up two wicked in two balls to dismiss skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

The Lankans finished with 40-5 in the first 10 overs as Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje stifled the opposition’s middle order after the powerplay.

Nortje was the pick of the bowlers as he finished his sumptuous bowling spell with the figures of 4-7 in his allotted 4 overs while Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada both picked up 2 wickets a piece.

Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, and Kamindu Mendis were the only three batters who could get past the double figures in the first innings for Sri Lanka.

In the second innings, South Africa lost two wickets early on as Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram were dismissed cheaply during the powerplay.

But Quinton de Kock steadied the ship while anchoring the innings according to the situation with his partner Tristan Stubbs, formulating a crucial partnership of 28 runs.

Master blaster Heinrich Klaasen finished the game off in emphatic style as South Africa clinched victory by 6 wickets in their first group D match of the World Cup campaign.

