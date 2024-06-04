Expect Long Hours of Loadshedding Due to Above 5,000 MW Shortfall

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 4:20 pm

Electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 5,233 MW as summers intensify, Power Division sources told ProPakistani.

Today’s power generation stands at 20,767 MW, while the demand has surged to 26,000 MW.

Hydropower Plants 7,600 MW
Thermal Power Plants 760MW
Private Power Plants 8,000 MW
Wind Power Plants 990 MW
Solar Power Plants 132 MW
Bagasse 185 MW
Nuclear 3,100 MW
Total 20,767 MW
ALSO READ

Sources said due to the current shortfall, load shedding is becoming more frequent across the country. Rural areas experience 8 to 10 hours of load shedding, urban areas face around 6 hours, and high-line loss areas endure 12 to 14 hours.

The Power Division is working to address the issue, but the gap between demand and supply is too wide to get under control any time soon.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation decreased by 10.1 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 9.21/unit in April 2024. During April 2024, the actual power generation was 20.4 percent lower than the reference generation.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>