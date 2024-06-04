Expect Long Hours of Loadshedding Due to Above 5,000 MW Shortfall

Electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 5,233 MW as summers intensify, Power Division sources told ProPakistani.

Today’s power generation stands at 20,767 MW, while the demand has surged to 26,000 MW.

Hydropower Plants 7,600 MW Thermal Power Plants 760MW Private Power Plants 8,000 MW Wind Power Plants 990 MW Solar Power Plants 132 MW Bagasse 185 MW Nuclear 3,100 MW Total 20,767 MW

Sources said due to the current shortfall, load shedding is becoming more frequent across the country. Rural areas experience 8 to 10 hours of load shedding, urban areas face around 6 hours, and high-line loss areas endure 12 to 14 hours.

The Power Division is working to address the issue, but the gap between demand and supply is too wide to get under control any time soon.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation decreased by 10.1 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 9.21/unit in April 2024. During April 2024, the actual power generation was 20.4 percent lower than the reference generation.