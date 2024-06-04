Mohammad Amir Set to Join Vitality Blast After the 2024 T20 World Cup

Derbyshire Falcons have announced the acquisition of Mohammad Amir for six matches in the upcoming Vitality Blast where the left-arm pacer will be reunited with his former coach Mickey Arthur.

Derbyshire’s head of cricket, Mickey Arthur played a pivotal role in securing the services of Amir’s for the Derbyshire Falcons Cricket Club.

Amir brings a wealth of experience, with an impressive record of 330 wickets in 285 T20 matches. His world-class bowling capabilities are expected to enhance Derbyshire’s chances in the tournament.

The club confirmed that Amir will be available for six T20 fixtures, including a key home game against Yorkshire Vikings at Chesterfield, as well as the visits of Lancashire Lightning and Durham to The County Ground.

In a statement, Mickey Arthur expressed his excitement about Amir joining the team, saying, “The addition of Mohammad Amir to our T20 bowling ranks will give us a real boost for the second half of the group stage, and he will be a key member of our attack as we look to progress.”

Arthur has often praised Amir, describing him as the “Porsche of white ball bowlers” while acknowledging his status as a world-class player in this format.

The left-arm pacers’ arrival after the World Cup can be significant for Derbyshire as his expertise is expected to be instrumental in Derbyshire’s quest for success in the Vitality Blast.

The final of the Vitality Blast is slated for September 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.