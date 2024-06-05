Imad Wasim Ruled Out Of First T20 World Cup Game Against USA

Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup clash against the USA due to discomfort in his right rib cage during a training session last week, just before the fourth T20I match against England.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) promptly sent him for a scan as a precautionary measure. Consequently, Imad was rested for the final match against England so that he could get match-ready for the T20 World Cup that will take place in the USA and the Caribbean in June.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Slams Pakistan for Hosting Private Dinners Instead of Practice During 2024 T20 World Cup

A medical panel of the PCB recommended the scan and they were closely monitoring Imad’s condition to ensure his fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Imad, known for his versatile bowling and batting skills, is a key player for the team and the all-rounder’s presence in the squad significantly enhances Pakistan’s chances in the mega-event.

The medical team is optimistic about his recovery and is taking all necessary steps to ensure he is match-fit against the hosts USA in the first match of the T20 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan faces co-hosts USA on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, in their first match of the tournament. Despite Pakistan’s recent series loss against England, the USA team caused a major upset twice by defeating Bangladesh.

ALSO READ Imam ul Haq Shuts Down Ahmed Shehzad in Heated Debate on Talk Show [Video]

Wasim initially retired from international cricket in November 2023 but reversed his decision in March 2024 to participate in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan gears up for a challenging World Cup campaign where they will take on Ireland, India, Canada, and the co-hosts USA in Group A.

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!