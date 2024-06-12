2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: India Beats USA in New York

India stays at top of the Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup Points Table after a comfortable win against the USA.

India won the toss and decided to bowl first against the hosts USA at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup, a not-so-surprising decision by Rohit Sharma, given the difficult pitch.

The Men in Blue showcased their bowling dominance against the USA, restricting them to a modest total of just 110-8. USA’s played a pivotal role, scoring a resilient 27 runs off 23 balls, including two boundaries and a towering six.

ALSO READ Case Filed Against Pakistan Team for Horrible Performance in 2024 T20 World Cup

Despite his valiant efforts, USA’s batting lineup struggled to build partnerships and capitalize on starts, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Steven Taylor scored 24 runs off 30 deliveries while anchoring the innings for the hosts. On the other hand, Arshdeep was the star of the show picking up 4 wickets for just 9 runs in his 4-over spell.

Hardik Pandya picked 2 wickets with his fiery short deliveries and conceded just 14 runs during his allotted 4 overs in the first innings of the match.

ALSO READ Rizwan Makes An Unwanted Record In 2024 T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube’s partnership of 72 runs was a game-changer. Yadav scored a magnificent fifty runs off 49 deliveries while Dube helped his partner with a crucial 31 runs during the run-chase.

India defeated the USA by 7 wickets at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York and sealed a place in the Super 8s with ease.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

Group A 2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: