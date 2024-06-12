PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: India Beats USA in New York

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 11:13 pm

India stays at top of the Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup Points Table after a comfortable win against the USA.

India won the toss and decided to bowl first against the hosts USA at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup, a not-so-surprising decision by Rohit Sharma, given the difficult pitch.

The Men in Blue showcased their bowling dominance against the USA, restricting them to a modest total of just 110-8. USA’s played a pivotal role, scoring a resilient 27 runs off 23 balls, including two boundaries and a towering six.

ALSO READ

Despite his valiant efforts, USA’s batting lineup struggled to build partnerships and capitalize on starts, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Steven Taylor scored 24 runs off 30 deliveries while anchoring the innings for the hosts. On the other hand, Arshdeep was the star of the show picking up 4 wickets for just 9 runs in his 4-over spell.

Hardik Pandya picked 2 wickets with his fiery short deliveries and conceded just 14 runs during his allotted 4 overs in the first innings of the match.

ALSO READ

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube’s partnership of 72 runs was a game-changer. Yadav scored a magnificent fifty runs off 49 deliveries while Dube helped his partner with a crucial 31 runs during the run-chase.

India defeated the USA by 7 wickets at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York and sealed a place in the Super 8s with ease.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

Group A 2024 T20 World Cup Points Table:

Team M W L N/R PT NRR
India 3 3 0 0 6 1.137
USA 3 2 1 0 4 0.127
Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.191
Canada 3 1 2 0 2 -0.493
Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 -1.712

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>