Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free Bangladesh vs Netherlands on TV and Online in Pakistan

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 13, 2024 | 3:27 pm

Netherlands will take on Bangladesh in the 2024 T20 World Cup at Kingstown, St Vincent in their third match of the Group D.

Coupled with the travel stress, Bangladesh is dealing with the heartbreak of a close defeat to South Africa where they lost by 4 runs at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium.

Both teams are struggling with their batting order in this T20 World Cup. Max O’Dowd has been the only batter who has scored a fifty for the Netherlands. Towhid Hridoy has been Bangladesh’s best batter so far for Bangladesh.

Logan Van Beek’s bowling has been phenomenal with his performances and his delivery against Reeza Hendricks was probably the ball of the tournament. On the other hand, Taskin Ahmed has been magnificent for Bangladesh along with Mustafizur Rahman.

International cricket returns to Arnos Vale after nearly ten years. The ground has never hosted a CPL match either, so it is hard to predict what the conditions might be like.

Both teams have won 2 points out of their last two games and a win for both teams will be crucial at this stage. This is certainly a do-or-die match.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

India vs USA live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK
4. Shoq App LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Broadcast

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

