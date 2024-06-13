The latest 2024 T20 World Cup points table after Bangladesh secure a crucial victory against the Dutch.

Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Arnos Vale Ground Stadium in St.Vincent in their Group D match of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan smashed 64 runs off 46 balls in his masterful innings that helped Bangladesh reach a formidable total of 159-5.

Tanzid Hasan provided impetus from the top of the order with 35 runs off 26 balls while Mohammad Mahmudullah chipped in with 25 runs at the end to finish off the innings strongly.

Aryan Dutt and Paul Van Meekeren picked up 2 wickets each in the first innings helping the Dutch to restrict Najmul Shanto’s men to a chase-able total.

In the second innings, Vikramjit Singh provided a blistering start, scoring 26 runs off 16 deliveries with a strike rate of 162.

After a middle-order collapse at 69-3, Sybrand Engelbrecht and skipper Scott Edwards provided a solid base with a crucial 42-run partnership, however, things changed drastically. Rishad Hossain took two pivotal wickets to change the game, dismissing Bas De Leede and Engelbrecht to reduce the Dutch to 111-5.

Engelbrecht looked menacing while he was batting as he scored 33 runs off 22 balls with a strike-rate of 150. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards perished while scoring 25 runs off 23 deliveries.

Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 wickets for 33 runs in his 4 allotted overs completely dismantling the Netherlands middle-order during the run-chase. Bangladesh won by 25 runs to set one foot into the Super 8s stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Group D 2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: