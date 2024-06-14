PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

2024 T20 World Cup Latest Weather Update: Will USA vs Ireland Go Ahead Despite Rain Concerns?

By Sher Alam | Published Jun 14, 2024 | 1:39 pm

“Qudrat ka Nizaam” is hard at work for Pakistan as the latest weather forecast indicates that the much-anticipated 2024 T20 World Cup match between the USA and Ireland is likely to go ahead in Lauderhill, Florida.

While there is still a high chance of rain around the scheduled match time of 10-11 am, the forecast suggests only light drizzle afterwards, potentially allowing for the game to commence, albeit with a possibility of reduced overs.

This Group A match is critical for both the USA and Pakistan. The stakes are particularly high: if the USA wins or if the match ends without a result, the USA team will secure their spot in the Super 8 stage alongside India.

Such an outcome would extinguish Pakistan’s chances of advancing, following their losses to both the USA and India. Pakistan managed to secure a victory against Canada, keeping their hopes alive. They now need Ireland to defeat the USA and must also win their subsequent match against Ireland to advance.

The match between the USA and Ireland, therefore, carries substantial weight, not just for the teams on the field but also for the overall dynamics of Group A. Pakistani fans are keenly watching the weather updates, hoping for a window that allows the game to be played to its conclusion. As the T20 World Cup’s group stages approach their climax, every game is crucial, and the weather forecast for Lauderhill is being closely monitored.

