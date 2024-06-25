Punjab Citizens Will be Able to Use 65 Services Through New App Soon

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the launch of 65 services under the “Maryam Ki Dastak” initiative across all districts by December 2024.

During a meeting to review the “Maryam Ki Dastak” mobile application’s services, she called for enhancements and approved the service expansion. Specifically, she directed that the number of services in Lahore should increase to 40 and then to 65 by August 2024.

The PITB chairman briefed the chief minister on the program’s expansion plan, stating that from August 14, “Maryam Ki Dastak” services will be available in every division. Services offered will include police, revenue, municipalities, excise, TMA, development authorities, and others, covering tasks like domicile, e-stamping, birth, death, and marriage certificates, property tax, token tax, motor vehicle transfer, and new vehicle registration.

Citizens can access these services through appointments with “Maryam Ki Dastak” representatives, a web portal, a mobile app, or by calling 1202. Maryam Nawaz also directed the construction and rehabilitation of 1,000 government schools within six months and the initiation of weekly and monthly competitions in government schools.

She emphasized the comprehensive mapping of schools to assess facilities and needs across Punjab and the regularization of 14,000 AEOs and SSEs. The launch of the Green School Programme, where each student will plant a sapling and the plants will be digitally mapped, was also approved.

The chief minister was informed that the CM Punjab School Nutrition Programme’s pilot project will start in August in Rajanpur, Layyah, and Bhakkar. Proposals for spoken English and character-building classes in government schools were reviewed, and she ordered the restoration of 603 non-functional schools across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz stated that 12 technology courses will be introduced at the matriculation level, school management councils will be made effective, and the creation of classrooms, IT labs, and SMCs will be cost-efficient. An agreement was reached to merge the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, Quaid-e-Azam Academy of Educational Development, and Punjab Examination Commission to form PECTAA.

The Provincial Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, provided a detailed briefing on the Education Restructuring Programme.

In a message on International Day for Women in Diplomacy, Maryam Nawaz highlighted the importance of gender equality in diplomacy and the crucial role of women in promoting peace.