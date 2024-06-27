India vs England 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free India vs England on TV and Online in Pakistan

India will take on defending champions England in the second 2024, T20 World Cup semifinals, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Rohit Sharma’s men defeated all of their opponents in the Super 8s stage including Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. They cruised through the group stages with impeccable performances.

Meanwhile, England defeated the likes of West Indies and USA while finishing second in their group with 4 points at the end of their Super 8s campaign.

Both teams have a formidable batting line-up, India has world-class batters such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rishabh Pant while England has an array of talent in their batting ranks as well including Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingston and Moeen Ali.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

The India vs England live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

