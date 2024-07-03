Monsoon Rains to Hit Eastern Sindh This Week

The Early Warning System of the Meteorological Department has forecasted the arrival of monsoon winds in eastern Sindh starting Friday.
The department has issued a warning for thunderstorms and rain in several Sindh districts on July 5 and 6.
According to the forecast, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Ghotki, Sukkur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, and Dadu are likely to experience rain with thunderstorms during this period.
On July 6, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Naushahro Feroze may also see similar weather conditions.
In Karachi, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy over the next two days, with predominantly overcast skies on Friday.
The maximum temperature in the port city is forecasted to range between 34°C and 36°C, with humidity predicted to be between 50% and 60% for the next 48 hours.
The Meteorological Department also noted that sea breezes are likely to remain active during this period.
