WWE Legend Ric Flair Calls Out Rohit Sharma For Copying His Iconic Walk After India’s T20 WC Triumph

WWE and cricket fans witnessed a unique celebration as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma copied WWE Legend Ric Flair after leading India to its second T20 World Cup title.

Rohit Sharma surprised everyone when he channeled his inner ‘Nature Boy’ as he strutted on his way to collect the trophy. The moment instantly went viral, grabbing the attention of the WWE Hall of Famer himself who acknowledged the tribute on social media.

Taking to his social media platforms, Flair posted,

Rohit Sharma Taking A Page Out Of My Playbook! WOOOOO!

According to insiders, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav had jokingly suggested that Rohit should do the ‘Ric Flair’ walk when picking up the T20 World Cup trophy. Though Rohit initially dismissed the idea, he later decided to surprise his teammates and fans by executing the flamboyant walk. The gesture was met with roaring applause from the fans in the stadium and millions watching on television.

Following India’s triumph, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 Internationals (T20Is). The prolific Indian batsman announced during the post-match presentation. Rohit’s retirement marks the end of an era, as he leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances and leadership.

In addition to Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja, also announced his retirement from T20Is as well as one of India’s greatest batters in the history of the game, Virat Kohli, who decided to step aside from the shortest format.