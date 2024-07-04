Vehicles With M-Tag to Get Discount on Toll Tax

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday said that M-Tag is being promoted and a special discount will be given to M-Tag holders to reduce congestion at toll plazas.

Speaking during a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Communications which met with Pervez Rasheed in the chair, Khan said that measures are being taken to overcome congestion and long queues at toll plazas on motorways and highways.

He informed the committee that 42 percent of the country’s road network is in Balochistan, but unfortunately there is not a single toll plaza there, which hampers the plans to repair and improve the roads. There are 900 kilometers of roads and only one toll plaza in the Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that last year, toll tax of Rs. 60 billion was collected on highways and motorways, which will now be increased to more than Rs. 100 billion.

The committee was informed that there are 38 million vehicles in the country, of which 70 percent are motorcycles. There are 2.7 million large vehicles, of which 70 percent are old.