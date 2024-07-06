Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken a big step towards revamping domestic cricket by summoning a panel of former legends for consultations. This marks the first time Mohsin Naqvi has called upon ex-cricketers since assuming his role.

The PCB chairman has reached out to a stellar lineup of former players including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Waqar Younis. The objective of this gathering is to bridge the gap between international and domestic cricket and elevate the standard of the domestic circuit.

To achieve this, the PCB plans to launch separate tournaments for First Class, One Day, and T20 formats under the banner of the Champions Cup. The new structure will feature five elite teams participating in T20, ODI, and First Class tournaments, comprising a total of 150 top cricketers. These players will be selected based on their performances and divided into squads of 30 each. Notably, there will be no separate ODI tournament for regional teams, aside from the proposed Champions Cup.

To attract sponsors and enhance the profile of the new teams, the PCB intends to enlist five high-profile cricketers for the project. This move is expected to draw significant attention and investment, further bolstering the domestic cricket scene.

Additionally, the PCB is in the final stages of formulating a policy for domestic contracts. The proposed plan suggests that players participating in the Champions Cup across all three formats will be awarded contracts. The projected number of contracted players stands at 150, ensuring that top performers are duly recognized and incentivized.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that this meeting is solely focused on domestic cricket and unrelated to the affairs of the national team. However, valuable suggestions from the former cricketers will not be overlooked.

Naqvi has previously stated his commitment to engaging with former cricketers for the betterment of cricket. He affirmed that he remains in contact with those dedicated to improving the sport and not those associated with media channels.