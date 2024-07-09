The highly awaited semifinal clash of Euro 2024, Spain vs France, at the Allianz Arena which is Bayern Munich football club’s home ground, will take place tonight.

The excitement for UEFA Euros 2024 is building up, and football enthusiasts in Pakistan are eager to join in on the action. With Europe’s top national teams competing, it’s essential to know how you can catch all the matches live from the comfort of your home.

The mega-event will be played all over Germany with top football nations including France, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Croatia and plenty of others taking part.

Spain are without suspended duo Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand, while midfielder Pedri has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury.

One of Dani Olmo or Merino, who scored as Spain knocked out Germany in the quarter-finals, will likely replace Pedri.

France, meanwhile, welcomes back Rabiot from suspension. Otherwise, Les Bleus has no new suspensions or injury concerns.

Spain was the only team who had a perfect record in the group stages and came out of the Group with 9 points. Their group included heavyweights such as Italy and Croatia.

Under Luis de La Fuente’s astute management, the Spanish team is certainly a title contender as they have great players like, Aymeric Laporte, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Morata, and Rodri.

Meanwhile, France boasts world-class players like, Mbappe, Griezmann, Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Jules Kounde, and Adrien Rabiot under the management of Didier Deschamps who has vast experience in the international arena.

Here’s how you can watch UEFA Euros 2024 in Pakistan, whether you prefer TV, online streaming, or mobile apps.

Euros 2024 Live Streaming Options

If you prefer to watch the games online, one avenue will be available for Pakistani fans. taped offers a streaming option on its website, which is perfect for catching the games on your laptop or smart TV. These services often require a subscription but provide high-quality streams and reliable access.

Top Mobile Apps for Streaming

Watching matches on the go has never been easier with mobile apps. tapmad is a popular choice in Pakistan, providing live streaming of sports channels directly to your mobile device. You can watch the action ad-free by paying a subscription or watch it with ads for free as well.

Social Media and Highlights

If you can’t watch the matches live, social media platforms are your best bet for updates and highlights. Follow UEFA’s official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for live updates, highlight reels, and post-match analysis. YouTube is another fantastic platform for catching up on match highlights, with channels like the official UEFA account uploading high-quality recap videos shortly after the matches conclude.

