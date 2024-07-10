Govt Exploring Possibility of Removing Current Electricity Meter Reading System

The federal government is actively evaluating the possibility of eliminating the current electricity meter reading system as it often removes consumers from protected electricity categories or pushes them into higher slabs despite their actual monthly consumption staying within the lower category.

The Power Division and related authorities are reviewing the meter reading system, with a decision expected within a few days.

ALSO READ PM Announces 3-Month Relief for Protected Electricity Consumers After Public Backlash

There has been an increase in the percentage of domestic protected consumers in April and May this year compared to last year, but a significant drop in June. The pro rata system calculates monthly bills based on a 30-day cycle, with readings sometimes taken before the cycle ends, leading to charges based on estimated consumption.

Many consumers view the system as a fraudulent scheme to cover up commercial and technical line losses. Complaints have surfaced about meter readers allegedly providing inaccurate data, resulting in incorrect billing and pushing consumers out of the protected category.

Consumers have reported cases where meter readers recorded readings with incorrect dates, leading to overestimated charges. Despite lodging complaints and providing evidence, affected consumers claim that their grievances remain unaddressed and have called for an investigation into what they describe as a scam.