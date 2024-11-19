Pakistan Prepared to Address India’s Concerns for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to address India’s reservations regarding participation in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to hosting the prestigious ICC event.

“If India has concerns, they should inform us, and we will address their reservations,” said Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s federal interior minister.

India has officially declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing unresolved concerns. However, Pakistan has a proven track record as a host nation, successfully organizing numerous international cricket events in recent years, welcoming teams from across the globe.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) now faces limited options after the PCB formally responded to India’s decision via email. The PCB, in turn, plans to seek guidance from the government once the ICC provides further clarification.

Pakistan’s Commitment to the Champions Trophy 2025

Despite the challenges, Naqvi assured fans and stakeholders that the multi-nation tournament remains on track. “We are committed to hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as planned,” he said, adding that the PCB is in direct communication with the ICC to resolve the matter swiftly.

Naqvi called for separating sports from politics, urging the timely release of the tournament schedule to ensure smooth preparations. “Sports and politics are entirely distinct matters,” he stated firmly.

On team matters, Naqvi officially announced Aqib Javed as interim white-ball coach for a three-month term. He also dismissed rumors about key figures stepping away from PCB roles, affirming the importance of unity.

The Champions Trophy remains a beacon of international cricket, and Pakistan is poised to make it a landmark event in 2025. With an unwavering commitment to addressing concerns, hosting challenges, and ensuring top-notch facilities, the PCB is determined to showcase Pakistan as a premier cricket destination.