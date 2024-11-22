Ex-Cricketer Raises Concerns Over Pakistan’s Fitness Standards

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has raised serious concerns about the fitness regime of the national cricket team, describing some players as resembling “mummies from the movies” due to their excessive reliance on athletic tape. Butt’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about player fitness, highlighted by updates on Fakhar Zaman’s knee injury.

Speaking in response to interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed’s update on Fakhar Zaman’s recovery, Butt underscored the importance of strength training, particularly as players age.

“We all know about Fakhar’s knee injury, but as he grows older, strength training becomes essential. And it’s not just Fakhar—every player on the team needs to prioritize this,” said Salman Butt. He criticized the current fitness approach, arguing that simply running isn’t enough to sustain the physical demands of modern cricket. “Just running isn’t going to achieve anything. The focus needs to shift to building muscle strength to enhance agility, speed, and power.”

“Mummies on the Field”

In a scathing critique, Salman Butt highlighted the overuse of athletic tape by the players, likening their appearance to mummies. “I see tape on their knees, tape on their legs—it’s astonishing. They look less like athletes and more like mummies from the movies,” he said. Salman Butt stressed that players should prioritize muscle development over relying on tape for support. “Wrap your bones with muscle, not tape. Muscle is heavier than fat but protects your bones and improves your performance. It’s crucial for every player, whether they’re 18 or 35″.

Salman Butt has been particularly critical of the national team as of late after transitioning into coaching. Despite his controversial standing in Pakistan’s cricketing circles, the team would be wise to take his advice into consideration.