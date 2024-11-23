Blind T20 World Cup 2024: Teams Awarded Walkovers After India’s Withdrawal

All participating teams in the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup 2024 have been granted walkovers following India’s last-minute withdrawal from the tournament.

The decision has resulted in Bangladesh, South Africa, and hosts Pakistan, among others, receiving automatic points for matches initially scheduled against India.

ALSO READ Pakistan Begin Preparations for Zimbabwe ODI Series

Revised Fixtures Due to India’s Absence

Bangladesh will receive a walkover in their second match, originally set for Saturday, November 23.

South Africa will earn two points for their fixture on November 24.

Hosts Pakistan, who were scheduled to face India in a highly anticipated match on November 26, will also gain a walkover.

Afghanistan and Nepal will receive walkovers on November 26 and November 29, respectively.

This reshuffling and announcement of walkovers comes as a result of India’s confirmed withdrawal from the Blind T20 World Cup communicated through an official letter to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) revealed that their men’s team was denied travel clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Broader Context and Political Undertones

India’s decision comes amidst reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has similarly informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its intention not to send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, citing federal government directives.

ALSO READ Pakistan Captain to Represent Hampshire Hawks in GSL

This ongoing diplomatic strain between the neighboring nations has now extended to blind cricket, disrupting the Blind T20 World Cup and drawing disappointment from cricketing communities.

The absence of India, traditionally a strong contender in blind cricket, alters the competitive balance of the event. While participating teams, including hosts Pakistan, will gain points through walkovers, the lack of on-field competition against India diminishes the excitement and stature of the tournament.

As the Blind T20 World Cup proceeds, the focus shifts to how the remaining teams will adapt to this unexpected development and deliver competitive performances on the field.