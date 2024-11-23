How to Watch: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe First ODI

- Pakistan’s cricket team is set to kickoff their white-ball tour of Zimbabwe with the first ODI at the iconic Queens Sports Club, promising an action-packed start to the series.
Led by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan enters the series with confidence, having recently clinched a historic 2-1 ODI series victory against Australia. The Men in Green are clear favorites to dominate Zimbabwe, even in the absence of key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, who have been rested for this tour.
Despite these absences, Pakistan boasts a strong squad filled with young talent and experienced players. With match-winners like Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, and Shahnawaz Dahani, the visitors are well-equipped to outclass their hosts.
Zimbabwe, under the leadership of Craig Ervine, is ready to put up a strong fight. The inclusion of seasoned players like Sean Williams and all-rounder Sikandar Raza bolsters their lineup, offering a competitive edge against Pakistan. With a mix of youth and experience, Zimbabwe will look to leverage home conditions to challenge their formidable opponents.
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: ODI Head-to-Head Record
- Total Matches Played: 62
- Pakistan Wins: 54
- Zimbabwe Wins: 5
- No Result: 2
- Tie: 1
What to Expect
Pakistan will aim to maintain their dominance in this format, while Zimbabwe will look to capitalize on home-ground advantage to create an upset. The series is a golden opportunity for both teams to test their bench strength and build momentum heading into a packed cricketing calendar.
Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Match Timing:
The first ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is set to be played in Bulawayo, with the match commencing at 12:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
How to Watch:
The game will be broadcast on Pakistan’s National sports Channels PTV Sports with Geo Super also telecasting the entire series.
On OTT Platforms, you can catch the series one Tapmad.
