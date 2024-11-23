Pakistan U19 Dominate UAE to Secure Spot in Tri-Series Final

Pakistan U19 crushed UAE U19 by a massive 191 runs in the fifth match of the U19 tri-series at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground on Friday to book their place in the final against Afghanistan U19.

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in the U19 Tri-Series Final scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, at the same venue.

Opting to bat, Pakistan posted their highest total of the series, amassing 314 for five in 50 overs. The opening pair of Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan laid a strong foundation with a 96-run stand.

Shahzaib impressed with a composed 71 off 84 balls (five fours, two sixes), while Usman crafted a 50-ball half-century laced with seven boundaries.

The momentum was maintained by Farhan Yousaf (63 off 50 balls, three fours, four sixes) and Haroon Arshad (54 off 34 balls, four fours, two sixes), who added 75 runs for the fourth wicket. Faham-ul-Haq chipped in with a steady 37, ensuring Pakistan capitalized on their solid start.

For UAE, Noorullah Ayubi and Uddish Suri took two wickets each but struggled to contain Pakistan’s dominant batting lineup.

UAE Falter Under Pressure

Chasing a daunting target, UAE crumbled under the pressure, losing five wickets for just 52 runs within the first 16 overs.

A brief partnership between Ayaan Misbah (17 off 46 balls) and Uddish Suri (32 not out off 61 balls) offered some resistance, but it was not enough to stave off a collapse. UAE were bundled out for 123 in the 37th over.

Umar Zaib was the standout bowler for Pakistan, claiming 4 for 51, while Naveed Ahmed Khan grabbed 3 for 17. Faham-ul-Haq also contributed with 2 for 20, sealing Pakistan’s commanding victory.

The last group match, a clash between Afghanistan and UAE, will be played on Sunday, November 24, to determine the final standings before the decider. Pakistan and Afghanistan split the group stage encounters 1-1 paving the way for an exciting final.

Scores in Brief

Pakistan U19: 314-5, 50 overs (Shahzaib Khan 71, Farhan Yousaf 63, Haroon Arshad 54, Usman Khan 50, Faham-ul-Haq 37; Noorullah Ayubi 2-53, Uddish Suri 2-54)

UAE U19: 123 all out, 36.5 overs (Uddish Suri 32 not out, Noorullah Ayubi 28; Umar Zaib 4-51, Naveed Ahmed Khan 3-17, Faham-ul-Haq 2-20)