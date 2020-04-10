Telcos Are Offering These Offers & Packages for People Working from Home

With most of the world forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a rapid increase in internet usage over the course of the past month or so.

Pakistan is also undergoing a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus as the cases are rapidly increasing in all parts of the country. Amid this health crisis, the telcos have made lives easier for everyone by offering very reasonable internet bundles, especially for those who have no option but to work from home.

The work cannot stop and neither can the internet with all the amazing internet bundles on offer by all the telcos in Pakistan.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at all the work from home internet packages for all of you.

Jazz

Prepaid – Jazz Work From Home Bundle

Jazz, one of the biggest telecom operators in Pakistan, is offering a tailor-made package for those working from home. The Jazz Work From Home bundle provides 10 GB data, and almost unlimited on-net calls during office-timings i.e. from 8 AM to 6 PM for the whole week for Rs. 100.

Subscription Code: *117*14#

Status Code: *117*14*2#

Once the offer is expired, the user will have to resubscribe it by dialing the subscription code. A call setup fee of Rs. 0.15 per call also applies.

Telenor

Telenor Stay Home Weekly Bundle

Using this offer, you can stay connected for the whole week with 4,000 MBs between 6 AM to 6 PM for just Rs. 50.

Subscription Code: *71#

Telenor Business Continuity Packages

With more and more businesses shifting to work from home model, Telenor has offered its corporate clients exactly what they had been looking for in these desperate times.

Plan Monthly Line Rent (Rs.) All Network Minutes (Local) Internet (MB) All Network SMS (Local) Team Talk Minutes Value 600 600 650 650 650 650 Value 900 900 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Value 1200 1,200 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 Value 1800 1,800 2,100 2,100 2,100 2,100 Value 3000 3,000 3,500 3,500 3,500 3,500

If any of these bundles isn’t sufficient, you can also use Business Continuity Add-on for an extra Rs. 600, which offers the following:

Internet 4 GB Telenor Minutes 2000 Other Network Minutes (Local) 300 All Network SMS (Local) 2000

Additionally, you can subscribe to any of the following Business Continuity Bundles to enhance free resources:

Internet Bundles: The spillover rate is Rs. 1/MB.

Bundle Price (Rs.) Internet (MB) Internet 400 600 4,000 Internet 600 800 6,144 Internet 1000 1,000 10,240 Internet 1,500 1,500 20,480 Internet 2,000 2,000 30,720

Team Talk Bundles: