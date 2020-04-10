Telcos Are Offering These Offers & Packages for People Working from Home

With most of the world forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a rapid increase in internet usage over the course of the past month or so.
Pakistan is also undergoing a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus as the cases are rapidly increasing in all parts of the country. Amid this health crisis, the telcos have made lives easier for everyone by offering very reasonable internet bundles, especially for those who have no option but to work from home.
The work cannot stop and neither can the internet with all the amazing internet bundles on offer by all the telcos in Pakistan.
Without further ado, let’s have a look at all the work from home internet packages for all of you.
Jazz
Prepaid – Jazz Work From Home Bundle
Jazz, one of the biggest telecom operators in Pakistan, is offering a tailor-made package for those working from home. The Jazz Work From Home bundle provides 10 GB data, and almost unlimited on-net calls during office-timings i.e. from 8 AM to 6 PM for the whole week for Rs. 100.
Subscription Code: *117*14#
Status Code: *117*14*2#
Once the offer is expired, the user will have to resubscribe it by dialing the subscription code. A call setup fee of Rs. 0.15 per call also applies.
Telenor
Telenor Stay Home Weekly Bundle
Using this offer, you can stay connected for the whole week with 4,000 MBs between 6 AM to 6 PM for just Rs. 50.
Subscription Code: *71#
Telenor Business Continuity Packages
With more and more businesses shifting to work from home model, Telenor has offered its corporate clients exactly what they had been looking for in these desperate times.
|Plan
|Monthly Line Rent (Rs.)
|All Network Minutes (Local)
|Internet (MB)
|All Network SMS (Local)
|Team Talk Minutes
|Value 600
|600
|650
|650
|650
|650
|Value 900
|900
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Value 1200
|1,200
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|Value 1800
|1,800
|2,100
|2,100
|2,100
|2,100
|Value 3000
|3,000
|3,500
|3,500
|3,500
|3,500
If any of these bundles isn’t sufficient, you can also use Business Continuity Add-on for an extra Rs. 600, which offers the following:
|Internet
|4 GB
|Telenor Minutes
|2000
|Other Network Minutes (Local)
|300
|All Network SMS (Local)
|2000
Additionally, you can subscribe to any of the following Business Continuity Bundles to enhance free resources:
Internet Bundles:
The spillover rate is Rs. 1/MB.
|Bundle
|Price (Rs.)
|Internet (MB)
|Internet 400
|600
|4,000
|Internet 600
|800
|6,144
|Internet 1000
|1,000
|10,240
|Internet 1,500
|1,500
|20,480
|Internet 2,000
|2,000
|30,720
Team Talk Bundles:
|Bundle
|Price (Rs.)
|Team Talk Minutes
|Team Talk 200
|200
|5,000
|Team Talk 500
|500
|15,000
Hum Aik Hain Offer
This is another offer for corporate postpaid customers, offering free minutes, free data and free SMS. It will be activated on active corporate numbers with compatible Telenor postpaid price plans and will be valid until the 30th of April 2020.
Zong
Zong Haftawar Load Offer
Zong is also offering an enticing all-in-one offer during the COVID-19 emergency. Here’s all you need to know:
|Items
|Offer
|Recharge Required
|Rs. 250
|Zong to Zong Minutes
|5000
|Other Operator Minutes
|80
|SMS
|5000
|Mobile Internet MBs
|5000
|Validity
|7 Days
|Activation Procedure
|*70#
Ufone
Ufone Weekly Internet Plus
Although this is not a dedicated work from home package, however, Ufone is now offering double the internet on its Weekly Internet Plus package.
|Resources
|3GB + 3GB (from 1 AM to 8 AM)
|Validity
|7 Calendar Days
|Charges
|Rs. 175
|To subscribe dial
|*260#
Note: We will keep adding new bundles and bundles in this article as new offers are announced.