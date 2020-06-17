ECC Approves Rs. 100 million for Locust Control in Punjab

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a Rs. 100 million grant for the locust control in Punjab.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet today at the Cabinet Division.

ECC approved the following technical supplementary grants:

Rs. 3.2 billion for PIACL (Pakistan International Airline Corporation Limited) to discharge the obligations on account of markup against GoP guaranteed loans

Rs. 25,206,953 in favor of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD) Peshawar for the current financial year

Rs. 1300 million to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to discharge its various liabilities

Rs. 235 million to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for making payment of internal security duty allowance to troops of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) deployed in Islamabad

Rs. 500 million to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet the expenditure of the media campaign on COVID-19

Rs. 100 million for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMF) for procuring equipment for locust control in Punjab

Rs 7.947 billion to NDMA on account of procurement of emergency equipment through Pakistan Foreign Mission in China (Ex-post Facto approval on account of Pakistan National Emergency Preparedness and Response for Covid-19, procurement of equipment and transfer of funds)

Rs. 4.5 billion for the capacity building of Civil Armed forces as requested by the Ministry of Interior

Rs. 80 million for Competition Commission of Pakistan for different expenses

Rs. 100 million for the purchase of kerosene oil by Head Quarters Frontier Corps KP (North) to be used in different locations posts (8000 feet and above)

Rs. 8.093 million for the Privatization Division for employee-related expenditure

Two TSGs amounting to Rs 1192.325 million and Rs 358.506 million for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the Award of Scholarships to Afghan students

The committee also granted approval for book value adjustment of the overdue amount of loans amounting to Rs 30.807 billion to Earth Quake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority over and above its allocated development and non-development budget.

It also allowed, on the recommendation of the committee constituted earlier, to convert two relent Chinese loans into government loans keeping in view of the subsuming of ERRA into NDMA and ERRA being non-profit/non-revenue-generating entity.

ECC also approved the “handing over of Pakistan Machine Tool Factory to Strategic Plans Division. For the purpose of the operationalization of PMTF, Rs 500 million shall be provided to SPD as a loan. The Federal Government shall pay all the liabilities accrued till the transfer of management control of PMTF to SPD, after partial settlement of liabilities of Rs 1.78 billion.

ECC also approved the “Risk Sharing Facility for SBP Refinance Scheme to support employment and prevent the layoff of workers. The scheme supports the provision of credit at concessional rate to businesses that commit not to lay off workers till September 2020 ( earlier the cutoff date was 30th June 2020), the loss coverage for SME sector has been increased to 60% from the existing 40% to promote greater take-up at the smaller level of business.

Under the new changes, the borrowers having turnover up to Rs. 800 million can avail the benefit of the scheme; earlier, for the eligibility of the scheme, the turnover limit was up to Rs. 2 billion)