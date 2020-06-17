Twitter Mourns the Passing of Legendary Tariq Aziz

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

One of the most renowned TV hosts, Tariq Aziz, has passed away earlier today in Lahore at the age of 84. His iconic show, Neelam Ghar or Tariq Aziz Show, was one of the most-watched TV shows of PTV’s golden era.

The Jalandhar-born anchor was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1992 for his services to the entertainment industry in the country. Tariq Aziz’s show started back in 1974 and continued to impart useful knowledge to everyone watching for over four decades on PTV.

دیکھتی آنکھوں، سنتے کانوں کو طارق عزیز کا سلام

On his passing, social media users are extending their condolences to the bereaved’s family. Twitter is full of messages of love and prayers for the departed soul. Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has also extended his condolences on the great loss.

Let’s have a look at what people are saying about Tariq Aziz’s demise:

He defeated Imran Khan in 1996 elections as well.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


