These Are the Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in the World

When money is no object, you can buy any car you want, and that includes the top level of supercars.

The most expensive cars in the world are more than just vehicles though, they deliver joy on four wheels and show it off with exotic body styles.

Big names like Lamborghini, Aston Martin and of course, Rolls Royce often come at very high prices and are only meant for rich collectors as many of them are often sold out before they reach the public. While most of the cars listed here are wildly out of the reach for most, it is a sheer pleasure just to look at them.

Here are 10 of the world’s most expensive cars, as of 2020.

10. Pagani Huayra BC – $2.8 million

The Pagani Huraya comes with an AMG sourced 6.0-liter V12 engine with two turbochargers and produces 790 horsepower and 811 lb-ft torque.

9. Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio – $3 million

An invite-only car, the manufacturer’s hand-picked the owner of the six handmade, exquisitely designed car. The car, made with carbon fiber has no roof, side windows, and windshield. Boasts an engine of 4.5 liter F136F V-8.

8. Aston Martin Valkyrie – $3.2 million

With a structure and design modeled after formula one cars, this car is one of Aston Martins most beautiful products. The car has a 6.5-liter V12 engine, a 1:1 power /weight ratio, and a Rimac-built hybrid battery.

7. Limited Edition Bugatti Beyron by Mansory Vivere – $3.4 million

This list wouldn’t be complete without some version of the mighty Bugatti Veyron. We’re shining our spotlight on the the Mansory Vivere edition here, because not only is it one of the fastest cars in the world, it’s one of the most expensive.

6. Lykan Hypersport – $3.4 million

The Lykan HyperSport is also known as the first Arab sports car. Each of its LED Headlights is covered with either 15-carat diamonds or the clients choice of precious or semi-precious stones. The car has also featured in the American action movie Furious 7.

5. McLaren P1 LM – $3.6 million

A great car that had only five units produced, this expensive car boasts of 1000 horsepower and superb aerodynamics. Has a gold-plated engine of 3.8 liters twin-turbo V-8 and weighs 132 pounds in total.

4. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster – $4.5 million

Thought of a flying car, well, there is the Lamborghini Veneno roadster that speeds across the road. Made of carbon fiber, the car has a sophisticated, unique design that enables it to retain a spot as one of the best speedsters.

The car boasts a seven-speed single clutch ISR automated manual transmission run a rum at 8,400 rpm, has 740 horsepower and 507 pound-feet of torque. The car accelerates to 100kph in an astonishing 2.9 seconds.

3. KOENIGSEGG CCXR TREVITA – $4.8 MILLION

Only two of these unique model have been produced.The car features a unique double carbon rear wing, Inconel exhaust system, carbon ceramic brakes with ABS, airbags, paddle-shift, Chrono instrument cluster, infotainment system, tire monitoring system and a hydraulic lifting system. A prominent feature of this car is used for the unique carbon fiber for the car that makes it sparkle like diamonds under sun rays.

2. Rolls Royce Sweptails – $13 million

Another one-off luxury car from Rolls Royce, this two-seater, a large car is a hand-built, bespoke automobile designed at the request of a yacht and aircraft collector -whose identity remains unknown till today. The car meets the unique specification required by the anonymous requester, taking about five years to carve out the unique car. The car has an intricately carved back and a glass ceiling that transverses the wheel to the trunks.

1. Bugatti LA Voiture Noire – $19 million

Voiture Noire was unveiled at the Geneva auto show, where it was sold at a record 19 million US dollars. It remains the most expensive car ever produced. This black masterpiece is a combination of speed, technology, luxury, and aesthetics.

Powered by an 8 liter, 16 cylinder engine that churns out a jaw-dropping 1,500 HP the car should be able to reach above 450 km/h. Bugatti has refused to reveal its performance specifications.