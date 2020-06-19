Emirates to Start Flights from Sialkot Airport

Emirates has announced to start scheduled flights from Sialkot on June 24, which will be the fourth destination from Pakistan after Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Besides, the Dubai-based airline has added ten more international destinations to its post-lockdown schedule.

The airline will start flying from Colombo from June 20, Sialkot from June 24, Istanbul, from June 25, Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City from July 1 and Barcelona and Washington DC from July 15.

The UAE’s flag carrier announced that its flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Pakistan would only carry outbound passengers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and onward destinations. In contrast, its returning flights from UAE will carry cargo.

Emirates Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, issued a statement announcing to add more international destinations in the coming weeks.

Thanks to the support and partnership from the UAE authorities, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward to adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks.

He added that the health and safety of their customers, and crew members will always be the top priority.

Kazim also announced that Emirates is planning to increase flight frequencies to 14 cities in July. The new destinations will be London (Heathrow), Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York (JFK), Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Travelers that fulfill the UAE government’s eligibility criteria and requirements will be allowed to board the flight.

The UAE-based airline resumed flight operations in Pakistan on June 8, initially from three destinations. The airline is currently operating 14 weekly scheduled flights to Dubai, including a daily flight from Karachi, five from Lahore, and two from Islamabad.