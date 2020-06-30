Xiaomi to Manufacture its Own Smartphone Chips With MediaTek [Leak]

Xiaomi and MediaTek are reportedly collaborating to make custom chips for future Xiaomi smartphones.

The relations between the two companies have rapidly improved in the past few years, and it looks like they both are working on taking the collaboration to the next level. As far as Xiaomi is concerned, this move is in line with the recent trend of OEMs shifting towards custom-built or self-developed chips for their offerings.

The news was first revealed by a famous Chinese tipster, the Digital Chat Station, via his official Weibo account.

The first Xiaomi smartphone to feature a MediaTek Chipset was the Redmi Note 8 Pro with Helio G90T. Later Redmi 10X was launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 SoC, and now the Chinese tech giant is geared up to launch another smartphone with Dimensity 1000+ later this year.

This article is based on a leak revealed by a rumor and since the company has not made an official statement about the collaboration yet, take this information with a grain of salt. However, with more and more companies shifting towards self-built SoCs for their smartphones, it’s likely that Xiaomi will do the same. Stay tuned for more updates.