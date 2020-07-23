PEMRA Cracks Down on Cable Operators Running Indian Channels

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has launched a country-wide crackdown against cable operators for airing Indian channels despite the ban.

On the directives of Chairman PEMRA, regional offices includ­ing Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South & North, Quetta, and Gilgit Baltistan raided different cable opera­tors in their respective regions under the supervision of Regional General Managers.

Teams closed down illegal channels, confiscated equipment used for relaying Indian channels, and issued show-cause notic­es to violators.

An official of the media watchdog said that further punitive actions will be taken after letting the illegal operators hold person­al hearings followed by the imposition of fines, issuance of censure, can­cellation/revocation of licenses.

According to PEMRA officials, their enforcement teams have seized 650 receivers, 25 trans­mitters, 4 CD players, 15 CPUs, 3 Nodes and 12 USBs, and 5 modula­tors from the cable operators.

The media regulatory body is pursuing zero tol­erance policy towards the distribu­tion of illegal/Indian channels/indecent content.

Cable operators across the country are being warned against airing illegal satellite channels, especially those of Indian origin.

Airing Indian content is banned by the Supreme Court as well as PEMRA since August 2019 when Pakistan launched a cultural boycott against India after the annexation of occupied Kashmir.