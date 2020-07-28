China Shares Details of TCM With Pakistan for COVID-19 Treatment

China has shared details on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) diagnosis and treatment protocol for COVID-19 with Pakistan and 82 other countries.

It has shared effective TCM prescriptions and clinical experiences of its COVID-19 response strategy with Pakistan. The country has donated TCM products to 10 and dispatched TCM doctors to 27 countries to assist the fight against COVID-19.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc around the globe, China has stepped forward to share its experiences of TCM treatment during the epidemic response.

According to reports, China had treated 92% of all Coronavirus patients with TCM.

During the early days of the Coronavirus outbreak, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM) sent TCM professionals to Wuhan, the ground zero of COVID-19 outbreak, to treat the viral infection by combining TCM and modern medicine.

NATCM teams comprising of 4,900 professionals in 700 hospitals of Hubei province tended to Coronavirus patients.

NATCM has compiled the experiences of its professionals with firsthand experience in treating Coronavirus with TCM and modern medicine that has now been shared with many countries.

Besides, NATCM teams frequently optimized treatment and diagnosis plans during the outbreak in Hubei that helped to decrease the morbidity and mortality rates and increased the recovery rate of Coronavirus patients.

Global TCM Initiatives

Since China has always been at the heart of traditional medicines, it has always committed itself to lead and promote the development of traditional medicine around the world.

Last year in May during the 72nd World Health Assembly, TCM was granted entry for the first time in the classification system of mainstream medicines in International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision that was approved during the session.

So far, China has introduced TCM in 183 countries besides signing cooperation agreements with 40 countries.

It has also helped in setting up 30 TCM centers in member countries of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and has organized the BRI Tour of TCM Acupuncture-Moxibustion in 35 countries. The TCM centers have initiated 388 projects in 90 countries with an aim to train 13,000 professionals.

Currently, 255 TCM Confucius Institutes are operating in 78 countries which offer TCM and Tai Chi courses. Around 35,000 students are enrolled in these institutions and more than 185,000 people have participated in different activities held at these institutions.

1,500 part-time TCM training institutions are operating around the world as well which offers training to 30,000 students each year.

China has also granted admissions to 10,000 foreign students in TCM training institutions all over the country.