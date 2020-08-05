Another Spell of Heavy Rains to Hit Karachi Tomorrow

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy downpour with thunderstorms in the next spell of post-monsoon rains in Karachi.

According to the Met Office, the port city might receive 100 to 130 mm of rain in a three-day spell, starting from Thursday.

Director Meteorological Department Abdul Qayyum Bhutto said that a low-pressure zone has formed on Rann of Katch, and another low pressure is present in the Bay of Bengal. The two systems will meet in Indian Gujrat in the next two days.

He said that the combination of both wind pressures would increase the intensity of the monsoon, which will enter Sindh on Thursday.

Some 100 to 130 mm of rain is expected in Karachi during the three-day spell.

The Met Office DG has warned that there will possibly be heavier rain than the previous spells, which also poses a risk of urban flooding.

We have issued a warning to the administration, if the drains are not cleaned in time, the situation will worsen.

It should be noted that the third spell of monsoon rains hit Karachi on July 25 which led to the deaths of two more people including a policeman. The city suffered massive losses, including traffic jams, flooding of roads, and damage to infrastructure.