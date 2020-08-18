Babar Azam Re-Enters Top 5, Becomes the Only Batsman to Do So Across Formats

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated Test rankings after the completion of the second Pakistan-England Test match that ended in a draw in Southampton.

In the batsmen’s list, Babar Azam is back at a career-best fifth position, which he had attained in February 2020. His knock of 47 helped him gain one place while his compatriots Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th) have also attained career-best rankings after knocking half-centuries.

ALSO READ

Has Rizwan Ended Sarfaraz’s Test Career? [Analysis]

Here are the latest rankings for batsmen in the longest format:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( – ) Steve Smith Aus 911 62.84 947 v SA at Durban 2018 2 ( – ) Virat Kohli India 886 53.62 937 v Eng at Southampton 2018 3 ( – ) M Labuschagne Aus 827*! 63.43 827 v NZ at Sydney 2020 4 ( – ) K Williamson NZ 812 50.99 915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019 5 (+1) Babar Azam Pak 798 44.79 800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020 6 (-1) David Warner Aus 793 48.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015 7 ( – ) Ben Stokes Eng 767 37.84 827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 8 ( – ) C Pujara India 766 48.66 888 v SL at Nagpur 2017 9 ( – ) Joe Root Eng 747 48.11 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015 10 ( – ) Ajinkya Rahane India 726 42.88 825 v NZ at Indore 2016

Babar Azam is currently ranked at 3rd in ODIs and 1st in T20I rankings.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England’s score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach the eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.

ALSO READ

Controversy: ICC Shares T20 World Cup Illustration Without Pakistan’s Representation

Here are the updated rankings for bowlers:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( – ) Pat Cummins Aus 904 21.82 914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019 2 (+1) Stuart Broad Eng 846 27.68 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016 3 (-1) Neil Wagner NZ 843 26.60 859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019 4 ( – ) Tim Southee NZ 812! 29.00 812 v India at Christchurch 2020 5 ( – ) Jason Holder WI 810 26.69 862 v Eng at Southampton 2020 6 ( – ) Kagiso Rabada SA 802 22.95 902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018 7 ( – ) Mitchell Starc Aus 797 26.97 807 v NZ at Perth 2019 8 (+2) M Abbas Pak 785* 20.67 838 v NZ at Abu Dhabi 2018 9 (-1) Jasprit Bumrah India 779* 20.33 834 v WI at Jamaica 2019 10 (-1) Trent Boult NZ 770 27.65 825 v Eng at Lord’s 2015

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.