Babar Azam Re-Enters Top 5, Becomes the Only Batsman to Do So Across Formats

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated Test rankings after the completion of the second Pakistan-England Test match that ended in a draw in Southampton.
In the batsmen’s list, Babar Azam is back at a career-best fifth position, which he had attained in February 2020. His knock of 47 helped him gain one place while his compatriots Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th) have also attained career-best rankings after knocking half-centuries.
ALSO READ
Has Rizwan Ended Sarfaraz’s Test Career? [Analysis]
Here are the latest rankings for batsmen in the longest format:
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|Highest Rating
|1
|( – )
|Steve Smith
|Aus
|911
|62.84
|947 v SA at Durban 2018
|2
|( – )
|Virat Kohli
|India
|886
|53.62
|937 v Eng at Southampton 2018
|3
|( – )
|M Labuschagne
|Aus
|827*!
|63.43
|827 v NZ at Sydney 2020
|4
|( – )
|K Williamson
|NZ
|812
|50.99
|915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019
|5
|(+1)
|Babar Azam
|Pak
|798
|44.79
|800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020
|6
|(-1)
|David Warner
|Aus
|793
|48.94
|880 v NZ at Perth 2015
|7
|( – )
|Ben Stokes
|Eng
|767
|37.84
|827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020
|8
|( – )
|C Pujara
|India
|766
|48.66
|888 v SL at Nagpur 2017
|9
|( – )
|Joe Root
|Eng
|747
|48.11
|917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015
|10
|( – )
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|726
|42.88
|825 v NZ at Indore 2016
Babar Azam is currently ranked at 3rd in ODIs and 1st in T20I rankings.
Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England’s score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach the eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.
ALSO READ
Controversy: ICC Shares T20 World Cup Illustration Without Pakistan’s Representation
Here are the updated rankings for bowlers:
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avge
|Highest Rating
|1
|( – )
|Pat Cummins
|Aus
|904
|21.82
|914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019
|2
|(+1)
|Stuart Broad
|Eng
|846
|27.68
|880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016
|3
|(-1)
|Neil Wagner
|NZ
|843
|26.60
|859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019
|4
|( – )
|Tim Southee
|NZ
|812!
|29.00
|812 v India at Christchurch 2020
|5
|( – )
|Jason Holder
|WI
|810
|26.69
|862 v Eng at Southampton 2020
|6
|( – )
|Kagiso Rabada
|SA
|802
|22.95
|902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018
|7
|( – )
|Mitchell Starc
|Aus
|797
|26.97
|807 v NZ at Perth 2019
|8
|(+2)
|M Abbas
|Pak
|785*
|20.67
|838 v NZ at Abu Dhabi 2018
|9
|(-1)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|779*
|20.33
|834 v WI at Jamaica 2019
|10
|(-1)
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|770
|27.65
|825 v Eng at Lord’s 2015
What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.