Babar Azam Re-Enters Top 5, Becomes the Only Batsman to Do So Across Formats

Posted 3 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the updated Test rankings after the completion of the second Pakistan-England Test match that ended in a draw in Southampton.

In the batsmen’s list, Babar Azam is back at a career-best fifth position, which he had attained in February 2020. His knock of 47 helped him gain one place while his compatriots Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th) have also attained career-best rankings after knocking half-centuries.

Here are the latest rankings for batsmen in the longest format:

Rank(+/-)PlayerTeamPtsAvgeHighest Rating
1( – )Steve SmithAus91162.84947 v SA at Durban 2018
2( – )Virat KohliIndia88653.62937 v Eng at Southampton 2018
3( – )M LabuschagneAus827*!63.43827 v NZ at Sydney 2020
4( – )K WilliamsonNZ81250.99915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019
5(+1)Babar AzamPak79844.79800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020
6(-1)David WarnerAus79348.94880 v NZ at Perth 2015
7( – )Ben StokesEng76737.84827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020
8( – )C PujaraIndia76648.66888 v SL at Nagpur 2017
9( – )Joe RootEng74748.11917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015
10( – )Ajinkya RahaneIndia72642.88825 v NZ at Indore 2016

Babar Azam is currently ranked at 3rd in ODIs and 1st in T20I rankings.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England’s score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach the eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.

Here are the updated rankings for bowlers:

Rank(+/-)PlayerTeamPtsAvgeHighest Rating
1( – )Pat CumminsAus90421.82914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019
2(+1)Stuart BroadEng84627.68880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016
3(-1)Neil WagnerNZ84326.60859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019
4( – )Tim SoutheeNZ812!29.00812 v India at Christchurch 2020
5( – )Jason HolderWI81026.69862 v Eng at Southampton 2020
6( – )Kagiso RabadaSA80222.95902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018
7( – )Mitchell StarcAus79726.97807 v NZ at Perth 2019
8(+2)M AbbasPak785*20.67838 v NZ at Abu Dhabi 2018
9(-1)Jasprit BumrahIndia779*20.33834 v WI at Jamaica 2019
10(-1)Trent BoultNZ77027.65825 v Eng at Lord’s 2015

