Bill to Recognize Social Security As Basic Human Right Gets NA Approval

A bill seeking to accord social security coverage to every Pakistan citizen as a fundamental right has been tabled in the National Assembly.

The bill has been unanimously approved and forwarded to the standing committee for further deliberations.

According to details, Agha Rafiullah, a PPP MNA from Karachi, introduced the legislation that has called to recognize social security as a basic human right.

It must be noted that Article 38 (c) and (d) of the 1973 Constitution provide social security to all Pakistani citizens.

However, Article 38 (c) and (d) are listed under Chapter 2 Principles of Policy rather than Chapter 1 Fundamental rights.

Article 38 (c) states:

The state shall provide for all the persons employed in the service of Pakistan or otherwise, social security by compulsory social insurance or by other means.

Article 38 (d) states:

The state shall also provide the basic necessities of life, such as food, clothing, housing, education, and medical relief, for all such citizens, irrespective of sex, caste, creed or race as are permanently or temporarily unable to earn their livelihood on account of infirmity, sickness, and unemployment.

Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 has sought to move Article 38 (c) and (d) under Article 27 in the Fundamental Rights chapter.

Article 27 states:

While speaking with journalists, Agha Rafiullah said that millions were rendered unemployed after the lockdown induced by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Since social security coverage isn’t recognized as a fundamental right in Pakistan at the moment, only limited people benefitted from the Federal government’s Ehsaas emergency cash assistance program.

Therefore, it is the need of the hour to recognize social security as a fundamental right to ensure the provision of social security to every Pakistani citizen.