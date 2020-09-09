Babar Azam Loses Number 1 Spot in ICC T20I Batsmen Ranking

Dawid Malan has jumped four spots to claim the number 1 position in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for batting.

England batsman Dawid Malan has seized the top position in the rankings after a fruitful home series against Australia, which the hosts won 2-1.

The 33-year-old left-hander has progressed four places after a series-topping run aggregate of 129, which included a player of the match effort of 66 in the first fixture. Malan, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch’s 125 runs in the series have helped him retain the third position. Glenn Maxwell also holds on to his sixth position among batsmen while gaining one slot to reach the second position in the list of all-rounders led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Rank (+/-) Player Tea m Pts Avg S/R Highest Rating 1 (+4) Dawid Malan Eng 877 48.71 147 885 v Aus at Southampton 2020 2 (-1) Babar Azam Pak 869 49.93 128 896 v Eng at Cardiff 2019 3 ( – ) Aaron Finch Aus 835 38.43 155 901 v Zim at Harare 2018 4 (-2) Lokesh Rahul India 824 45.65 146 854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018 5 (-1) Colin Munro NZ 785 31.34 156 830 v Pak at Dubai 2018 6 ( – ) Glenn Maxwell Aus 696 33.52 158 838 v SL at Adelaide 2019 7 (+1) Hazratullah Zazai Afg 676* 40.71 155 736 v WI at Lucknow 2019 8 (+1) Evin Lewis WI 674 32.20 155 781 v Eng at Durham 2017 9 (+1) Virat Kohli India 673 50.80 138 897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014 10 (-3) Eoin Morgan Eng 671 30.27 139 872 v India at Old Trafford 2011

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has gained two slots to reach the seventh position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with six wickets, while Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar’s five wickets have enabled him to retain the third position, behind the Afghanistan spin pair of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avg Eco Highest Rating 1 ( – ) Rashid Khan Afg 736 12.62 6.14 816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018 2 ( – ) Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afg 730 17.72 6.15 745 v Ire at Greater Noida 2020 3 ( – ) Ashton Agar Aus 706 20.86 6.87 717 v Eng at Southampton 2020 4 (+1) T Shamsi SA 681! 35.05 7.45 681 v Aus at Cape Town 2020 5 (-2) Adam Zampa Aus 679 20.86 6.56 720 v SL at Brisbane 2019 6 ( – ) M Santner NZ 677 21.07 7.36 724 v Pak at Wellington 2018 7 (+2) Adil Rashid Eng 676 25.42 7.64 716 v WI at St Kitts 2019 8 (-1) Imad Wasim Pak 665 22.31 6.12 780 v WI at Trinidad 2017 9 (-1) Shadab Khan Pak 651 21.07 7.22 768 v Sco at Edinburgh 2018 10 (+2) K Richardson Aus 641 25.81 7.69 664 v Eng at Southampton 2020

