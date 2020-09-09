Babar Azam Loses Number 1 Spot in ICC T20I Batsmen Ranking

Dawid Malan has jumped four spots to claim the number 1 position in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for batting.
England batsman Dawid Malan has seized the top position in the rankings after a fruitful home series against Australia, which the hosts won 2-1.
ALSO READ
Babar Azam Wearing Somerset Shirt With Alcohol Logo Was a Mistake
The 33-year-old left-hander has progressed four places after a series-topping run aggregate of 129, which included a player of the match effort of 66 in the first fixture. Malan, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.
For Australia, captain Aaron Finch’s 125 runs in the series have helped him retain the third position. Glenn Maxwell also holds on to his sixth position among batsmen while gaining one slot to reach the second position in the list of all-rounders led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avg
|S/R
|Highest Rating
|1
|(+4)
|Dawid Malan
|Eng
|877
|48.71
|147
|885 v Aus at Southampton 2020
|2
|(-1)
|Babar Azam
|Pak
|869
|49.93
|128
|896 v Eng at Cardiff 2019
|3
|( – )
|Aaron Finch
|Aus
|835
|38.43
|155
|901 v Zim at Harare 2018
|4
|(-2)
|Lokesh Rahul
|India
|824
|45.65
|146
|854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018
|5
|(-1)
|Colin Munro
|NZ
|785
|31.34
|156
|830 v Pak at Dubai 2018
|6
|( – )
|Glenn Maxwell
|Aus
|696
|33.52
|158
|838 v SL at Adelaide 2019
|7
|(+1)
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Afg
|676*
|40.71
|155
|736 v WI at Lucknow 2019
|8
|(+1)
|Evin Lewis
|WI
|674
|32.20
|155
|781 v Eng at Durham 2017
|9
|(+1)
|Virat Kohli
|India
|673
|50.80
|138
|897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014
|10
|(-3)
|Eoin Morgan
|Eng
|671
|30.27
|139
|872 v India at Old Trafford 2011
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has gained two slots to reach the seventh position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with six wickets, while Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar’s five wickets have enabled him to retain the third position, behind the Afghanistan spin pair of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.
ALSO READ
Will Hafeez & Malik Play Next T20 World Cup in India?
|Rank
|(+/-)
|Player
|Team
|Pts
|Avg
|Eco
|Highest Rating
|1
|( – )
|Rashid Khan
|Afg
|736
|12.62
|6.14
|816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018
|2
|( – )
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Afg
|730
|17.72
|6.15
|745 v Ire at Greater Noida 2020
|3
|( – )
|Ashton Agar
|Aus
|706
|20.86
|6.87
|717 v Eng at Southampton 2020
|4
|(+1)
|T Shamsi
|SA
|681!
|35.05
|7.45
|681 v Aus at Cape Town 2020
|5
|(-2)
|Adam Zampa
|Aus
|679
|20.86
|6.56
|720 v SL at Brisbane 2019
|6
|( – )
|M Santner
|NZ
|677
|21.07
|7.36
|724 v Pak at Wellington 2018
|7
|(+2)
|Adil Rashid
|Eng
|676
|25.42
|7.64
|716 v WI at St Kitts 2019
|8
|(-1)
|Imad Wasim
|Pak
|665
|22.31
|6.12
|780 v WI at Trinidad 2017
|9
|(-1)
|Shadab Khan
|Pak
|651
|21.07
|7.22
|768 v Sco at Edinburgh 2018
|10
|(+2)
|K Richardson
|Aus
|641
|25.81
|7.69
|664 v Eng at Southampton 2020
What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.