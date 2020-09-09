Babar Azam Loses Number 1 Spot in ICC T20I Batsmen Ranking

Babar and the Pakistani spin duo have moved down in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.

Dawid Malan has jumped four spots to claim the number 1 position in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for batting.

England batsman Dawid Malan has seized the top position in the rankings after a fruitful home series against Australia, which the hosts won 2-1.

The 33-year-old left-hander has progressed four places after a series-topping run aggregate of 129, which included a player of the match effort of 66 in the first fixture. Malan, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch’s 125 runs in the series have helped him retain the third position. Glenn Maxwell also holds on to his sixth position among batsmen while gaining one slot to reach the second position in the list of all-rounders led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Rank(+/-)PlayerTeamPtsAvgS/RHighest Rating
1(+4)Dawid MalanEng87748.71147885 v Aus at Southampton 2020
2(-1)Babar AzamPak86949.93128896 v Eng at Cardiff 2019
3( – )Aaron FinchAus83538.43155901 v Zim at Harare 2018
4(-2)Lokesh RahulIndia82445.65146854 v Eng at Old Trafford 2018
5(-1)Colin MunroNZ78531.34156830 v Pak at Dubai 2018
6( – )Glenn MaxwellAus69633.52158838 v SL at Adelaide 2019
7(+1)Hazratullah ZazaiAfg676*40.71155736 v WI at Lucknow 2019
8(+1)Evin LewisWI67432.20155781 v Eng at Durham 2017
9(+1)Virat KohliIndia67350.80138897 v Eng at Edgbaston 2014
10(-3)Eoin MorganEng67130.27139872 v India at Old Trafford 2011

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has gained two slots to reach the seventh position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with six wickets, while Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar’s five wickets have enabled him to retain the third position, behind the Afghanistan spin pair of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Rank(+/-)PlayerTeamPtsAvgEcoHighest Rating
1( – )Rashid KhanAfg73612.626.14816 v Ban at Dehradun 2018
2( – )Mujeeb Ur RahmanAfg73017.726.15745 v Ire at Greater Noida 2020
3( – )Ashton AgarAus70620.866.87717 v Eng at Southampton 2020
4(+1)T ShamsiSA681!35.057.45681 v Aus at Cape Town 2020
5(-2)Adam ZampaAus67920.866.56720 v SL at Brisbane 2019
6( – )M SantnerNZ67721.077.36724 v Pak at Wellington 2018
7(+2)Adil RashidEng67625.427.64716 v WI at St Kitts 2019
8(-1)Imad WasimPak66522.316.12780 v WI at Trinidad 2017
9(-1)Shadab KhanPak65121.077.22768 v Sco at Edinburgh 2018
10(+2)K RichardsonAus64125.817.69664 v Eng at Southampton 2020

