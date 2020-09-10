How to Book Camping Pods in KP – Prices, Locations and Complete Guide

The northern areas of Pakistan have some of the top tourist attractions in the world. In a bid to attract more tourists, the KP government has made big strides in the development of the region. Providing top-notch infrastructure and facilities to the tourists is of the utmost priority.

The tourism industry in Pakistan has evolved in the past few years. One of the major developments includes the installation of camping pods at scenic places. Thermally insulated, dome-structured glamping units provide the tourists with all the facilities, providing an amazing experience to be in touch with nature and the beauty of the northern areas.

Currently, there are camping pods in 7 different locations across KP. In this guide, we will provide you with all the details related to these camping pods. Here’s how you can book your accommodation:

How to Book?

KPK government has launched a website to book camping pods. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to https://tckpbooking.com/pods/reservation/

Select the location

Select the number of people

Select the dates for your stay

Enter your personal details

Enter your credit/debit card details

Confirm your booking

You can book camping pods in the following places:

1. Sharan Forest, Kaghan Valley

In the middle of dense pine forests and Kunhar river lies the beautiful Kaghan valley. One of the most highly rated tourist places in Pakistan, Kaghan welcomes a huge number of tourists every year. Sharan forest offers a much-needed retreat for those who want to spend a peaceful couple of days away from their hectic routines. Camping pods are installed in this breathtaking place and you can book them before setting on your journey to the northern areas.

Location

Kaghan Valley lies in the Manshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





Camping Pods

There are two types of camping pods available in Kaghan Valley:

A2 camping pod – this camping pod contains 2 beds and a private bathroom

A4 camping pod – this pod contains 4 beds and a shared bathroom

Booking Cost

A2 camping pods: Rs. 3,000 per night

A4 camping pods: Rs. 5,000 per night

2. Gabeen Jabba, Swat

Gabeen Jabba is located in Swat valley and is famous for its breathtaking views. With Dense forest, snowclad mountains in the backdrop, freshwater springs, Gabeen Jabba truly is a place from fairytales.

Location

Gabeen Jabba is located 65 kilometers away from Mingora, Swat.





Camping Pods

There are two types of camping pods in Gabeen Jabba:

A2 camping pod – this camping pod contains 2 beds and a private bathroom

A4 camping pod – this pod contains 4 beds and a private bathroom

Booking Cost

A2 camping pods: Rs. 3,000 per night

A4 camping pods: Rs. 5,000 per night

3. Thandiani, Abbottabad

Thandiani is a hill station located in Abbottabad. As the name suggests, the temperature in the area is usually low. Snow-covered Pir Panjal mountains in the east of the hill station and dense forests around the area make it a must-visiting tourist spot.

Location

Here’s the location pin for Thandian camping pods:





Camping Pods

Thandiani also has the same two types of pods:

A2 camping pod – this camping pod contains 2 beds and a private bathroom

A4 camping pod – this pod contains 4 beds and a private bathroom

Booking Cost

A2 camping pods: Rs. 3,000 per night

A4 camping pods: Rs. 5,000 per night

4. Bishigram, Swat

Located in Swat, Bishigram is a place surrounded by springs and forested mountains. To appeal to the tourists and provide them immaculate facilities, the KP government installed camping pods a few years ago.

Location

Camping Pods

There are two types of camping pods available here as well:

A2 camping pod – this camping pod contains 2 beds and a private bathroom

A4 camping pod – this pod contains 4 beds and a private bathroom

Booking Cost

A2 camping pods: Rs. 3,000 per night

A4 camping pods: Rs. 5,000 per night

5. Yakhtangay, Shangla

Yakhtangay is slowly becoming one of the top tourist spots in the country. Located in Shangla, Yakhtangay is home to beautiful forest hills and is a worth-visiting destination to beat the heat.

Location

How to Book?

Unfortunately, bookings for camping pods in Yakhtangay are not available on the TKCP website. Camping pods can be booked through telephone and payment via credit/debit cards is not available.

The following contact numbers can be used for bookings:

0315-9196333

091-9213762

091-9210009

Camping Pods

Like other places, two types of pods are available here:

A2 camping pod – this camping pod contains 2 beds and a private bathroom

A4 camping pod – this pod contains 4 beds and a private bathroom

Booking Cost

A2 camping pods: Rs. 1,500 per night

A4 camping pods: Rs. 3,000 per night

6. Sheikh Badin, D.I. Khan

Sheikh Badin hill station is situated just north of Dera Ismail Khan and West of Lakki Marwat. Camping pods were installed last year by the government in a bid to promote tourism in South KP.

Location

How to Book?

Camping pods can be booked through telephone and payment via credit/debit cards is not available.

The following contact numbers can be used for bookings:

0315-9196333

091-9213762

091-9210009

Camping Pods

Like other places, two types of pods are available here:

A2 camping pod – this camping pod contains 2 beds.

A4 camping pod – this pod contains 4 beds.

Booking Cost

A2 camping pods: Rs. 500 per night

A4 camping pods: Rs. 1,000 per night

7. Nathiagali, Abbottabad

Nathiagali is known for its scenic views and cold temperatures. Located just a few hours away from the capital Islamabad, Nathiagali is a highly popular spot among local tourists. KP government has installed camping pods in the area in order to boost tourism. The camping pod is called Ice Dome and offers top-notch facilities to the visitors.

Location



How to Book?

To book your stay at Ice Dome, visit their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/icedomepk/) or call at 0309 8880913.

Camping Pods

Ice Dome contains a single room with a king-size bed and attached toilet. Extra mattresses are available if needed. Other facilities include remote-controlled LED lights and remote-controlled blinds.

Booking Cost

A night’s stay at Ice Dome costs Rs. 14,000 and you have to book in advance.

For other details, have a look at the image below or contact the given numbers.

