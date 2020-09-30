PCB Faces the Heat Over Poor Production Quality of National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) tall claims were raised to the ground when Northern took on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier today in Multan.

As opposed to the claims of brilliant coverage quality, there were countless blunders. From scoreboard errors to poor graphics, the quality of production has disappointed the cricketing fraternity across the country as everyone had pinned high hopes from the PCB this time around.

With PCB signing a $200 million broadcast deal with PTV Sports and I-Media – for cable distribution – and over $350 million for a production deal with a consortium of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz, the quality of coverage was expected to be at par with the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Although there were blunders in the premium T20 franchise league as well, the fans were expecting a better show from the broadcasters and producers.

Also, PTV Sports’ official website is unable to offer live streaming of the action. The lack of sponsors as well as the names of the players missing on the backs of the shirts is giving a poor impression of the premier domestic T20 tournament.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

