PCB Faces the Heat Over Poor Production Quality of National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) tall claims were raised to the ground when Northern took on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier today in Multan.

As opposed to the claims of brilliant coverage quality, there were countless blunders. From scoreboard errors to poor graphics, the quality of production has disappointed the cricketing fraternity across the country as everyone had pinned high hopes from the PCB this time around.

With PCB signing a $200 million broadcast deal with PTV Sports and I-Media – for cable distribution – and over $350 million for a production deal with a consortium of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz, the quality of coverage was expected to be at par with the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Although there were blunders in the premium T20 franchise league as well, the fans were expecting a better show from the broadcasters and producers.

Let’s have a look at what people are saying about the quality:

Ali Imran hitting the boundaries and runs are added on the Zeeshan Malick account. Please kisi aese ko bithain jisko domestic players ka pta ho. Last 5 minutes se wrong scorecard chal rha ha@Samiburney @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/CzwxxXmOMo — Ahmer Najeeb (@AhmerNajeeb) September 30, 2020

Junaid Khan ka over khatam hue agle over ki 3 balls hogayin thi aur scorecard per Junaid he over kar raha tha 😂😂🙈🙈 4.5 Overs per he atka hua thaa…. https://t.co/vIGRDp1IZN — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) September 30, 2020

The same group did production in PSL and we all witnessed the numbers of blunders from graphics to replays during that event. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 30, 2020

Not PTV’s fault. They are only broadcasting it. Production is with consortium of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz https://t.co/lH8byT7QYR — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 30, 2020

Highly disappointed — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) September 30, 2020

What is going on with the scoreboard? Ridiculous camera angles, missed the first wicket completely#NationalT20Cup — Zaid Hassan (@CricHassan) September 30, 2020

Poor production from PTV Sports once again 4 cover main lga dekha straight py rhy 4 Haider ny mara aur 4 Zeeshan ky score main add ho rhy crowd noise main old commentary bi sunny ko mil rhi shadi waly cameras katao phr kehty tankeed krty.🏏🇵🇰#NationalT20Cup #NT20Cup #NORvKHP pic.twitter.com/Tua11r0fai — Hasnain Shah (@Hasnainshah77) September 30, 2020

Also, PTV Sports’ official website is unable to offer live streaming of the action. The lack of sponsors as well as the names of the players missing on the backs of the shirts is giving a poor impression of the premier domestic T20 tournament.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.