Bayern Stars Win Big as Messi Vs. Ronaldo Rivarly Set to Return in Champions League

The annual UEFA awards for the best player in each position and best player overall have been announced. German champions, Bayern Munich, defeated the French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0 in the final of the tournament on August 23rd. to clinch the coveted trophy.

Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski, scooped the award for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. Lewandowski scored in every game of the competition barring the final, scoring a total of 15 goals and 6 assists in a title-winning campaign. Lewandowski was in red-hot form throughout the season, scoring 34 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches.

UEFA also presented awards for the best players in each position. They are as follows:

Best Goalkeeper : Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) Best Defender : Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) Best Midfielder : Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Best Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

During the ceremony, the draws for the 2020-2021 season were also announced. The biggest surprise of the event came when Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus were placed in the same group.

The two superstars have been on top of their game for well over a decade now, offering the fans some great match ups over the years. Now at the twilight of their careers, Messi taking on Ronaldo in the most prestigious club football competition in the world will be the highlight of the tournament.

Here are the draws:

Group A Group B Bayern Munich Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Shakhtar Donetsk FC Salzburg Inter Milan Lokomotiv Moscow Borrusia Monchengladbach Group C Group D FC Porto Liverpool Manchester City AFC Ajax Olympiacos Atalanta Olympique de Marseille FC Midtjylland Group E Group F Sevilla Zenit St. Petersburg Chelsea Dortmund Krasnodar Lazio Stade Rennais Club Brugge Group G Group H Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona Manchester United Dynamo Kiev RB Leipzig Ferencvarosi Istanbul Basaksehir

