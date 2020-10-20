Dr. Sania Nishtar Contracts Coronavirus

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She announced this news in a tweet late on Monday.

She said that she is isolating herself and will continue to work from home during the treatment.

I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself. I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home.

With an increasing number of coronavirus cases, several notables and politicians have contracted the virus. On Friday, Punjab Food Minister and Senior PTI leader, Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of Industries, Commerce & Investment, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Hussain Jahania Gardezi, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rashid Rabbani lost his life due to the reinfection. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, also got infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded five more COVID-related deaths on Monday, pushing the total fatalities to 6,659.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 440 persons have been reported positive in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases has surged to 323,452.