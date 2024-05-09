Probe Committee Still Hasn’t Submitted Inquiry Report on Substandard Wheat Imports

By ProPK Staff | Published May 9, 2024 | 2:45 pm

The Wheat Research Committee still hasn’t submitted its inquiry report on the federal government’s substandard wheat imports since last year’s regime of the caretakers led by Anwaarulhaq Kakar.

Chairman of the Wheat Research Committee and Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal addressed media persons about the wheat scandal.

Despite the deadline set by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Afzal acknowledged that he had not yet submitted his report to the Prime Minister. He attributed the delay to an increase in the terms of reference (TORs) of the research committee.

The Cabinet Secretary also dismissed recent claims of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s involvement in the scandal. He claimed there was no truth to such reports in the media.

After being pressed for accountability on the significant financial losses incurred due to the useless wheat imports by the authorities, the cabinet secretary denied such reports and appealed for responsible media coverage in this regard.

