Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is an Ultra Portable Gaming Laptop

Lenovo’s Legion series is quite famous in the global gaming community. Expanding its gaming laptop portfolio, the company has just launched its new gaming laptop — Lenovo Legion Slim 7, featuring a reasonable display, good internals, and long battery life.

Design and Display

As the moniker suggests, the laptop comes with a slim construction. According to the company, the laptop is made from aerospace-grade aluminum for extreme lightness and less bulk. It measures 17.9mm in width and weighs 1.86 kilograms.

It is built around a 15.6-inch IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400 panel with up to 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) screen resolution, 500 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut, and Dolby Vision. It would have been great if the laptop came with a higher refresh rate. However, this will also work fine for beginners

It also comes with a white backlit TrueStrike keyboard and a fingerprint sensor that is integrated into the power button.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the gaming laptop comes with the next-level AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series processor at the helm. The system on chip is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 topped Max-Q Design GPU. The laptop has different variants featuring up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor with eight ultra-responsive cores. In terms of storage, the device packs up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD of storage. The Microsoft Windows 10 Pro handles the software front.

One of the main features of a gaming device is its cooling system. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 features the company’s proprietary Legion Coldfront 2.0 for the heavy-duty workload.

Other features include built-in 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter, a 2 x 2W Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Sound Radar by Dolby, Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth v5.1, 2 x USB Type-C, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1 x 4-in-1 SD Card Reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Pricing and Availability

The laptop is available for purchase in the US and costs $1,370.