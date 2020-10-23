Major Parts of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Are Made by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

Pakistan has become a major contributor to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) located at the underground CERN facility at the border of Switzerland and France.

In case you are wondering, LHC is the world’s largest and most powerful particle collider, the largest and most complex experimental facility ever built, and the largest single machine in the world.

LHC is being used to trace the origins of the Universe. In 2012, LHC also discovered the sub-atomic particle known as the Higgs-Boson.

According to details, a high-rate Resistive Plate Chamber (RPC) installed in the LHC was designed at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the National Centre for Physics (NCP) Islamabad while it was manufactured at the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila.

There are 300 RPCs installed in the LHC, of which 245 were designed and built in Pakistan.

Pakistan had won the contract for manufacturing 288 RPCS by beating top Chinese and Japanese companies, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Besides, Pakistan has been a major contributor to the LHC in numerous following ways: