Here’s How Many Players Accepted PCB’s New Domestic Contracts

Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that 187 cricketers have accepted enhanced and improved 2020-21 domestic cricket contracts, which include monthly retainers, daily allowances and match fees, besides share in the event prize money.

In the 12-month domestic contracts, the monthly retainers range from Rs. 40,000 per month to Rs. 150,000 per month, depending on the player’s seniority, contribution to Pakistan cricket and performance in the previous season.

A further 32 players have accepted five-and-a-half months seasonal contracts, which will expire at the end of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament. In such contracts, the players will receive daily allowances, match fees from the PCB as well as share from event prize money.

These 32 players, who have voluntarily accepted seasonal contracts, include Adnan Akmal, Abdul Nasir, Ali Waqas, Ayyaz Tassawar, Mohammad Ibrahim, Salahuddin, Sami Aslam (all Balochistan), Ali Shan, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Faiq, Raza Ali Dar, Sohaib Ullah, Zubair Khan (all Central Punjab), Mohammad Arif Shah, Mohammad Imran (both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Aamir Ali, Asad Raza, Hassan Khan, Ibrar Ahmed, Ibtisam Sheikh (all Sindh), Mohammad Amir, Aamir Jamal, Amad Butt, Kashif Iqbal, Raja Farzan Khan, Taimoor Sultan, Mohammad Nadeem (Northern) and Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Mohsin and Salahuddin (all Southern Punjab).

Another five players – Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz – have opted for event-based contracts. This category was introduced taking into account that a few players have opted for a certain format of the game. Players in this category will receive daily allowances, match fees and share in the event prize money.

Seventy cricketers are still available in the pool of additional players, who will be offered seasonal or event-based contracts as and when they are selected by their respective head coaches for the upcoming matches.

Prominent amongst these 70 players is Salman Butt, who has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to domestic reasons.

Apart from these players, the PCB has offered 18 central contracts and three emerging contracts.

The 187 cricketers, who have accepted 2020-21 domestic contracts, are:

Balochistan – Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti (both A+ Category), Imran Farhat, Mohammad Talha (both A Category), Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Azeem Ghumman, Bismillah Khan, Gulraiz Sadaf, Jalat Khan, Taimur Ali, Taj Wali and Umaid Asif (all B Category), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akhtar Shah, Gohar Faiz, Hayat Ullah, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Junaid, Shehzad Tareen, Taimur Khan and Usama Mir (all C Category) and Hidayatullah, Najeebullah Achakzai, Rameez Raja Jnr and Shehbaz Khan (all D Category)

Central Punjab – Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Zafar Gohar (both A+ Category), Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Hasan Ali, Saad Nasim, Usman Salahuddin (all A Category), Mohammad Saad, Nauman Anwar, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood (all B Category), Rizwan Hussain, Abdullah Shafiq, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Anas Mehmood, Bilawal Iqbal, Farhan Khan, Imran Dogar, Irfan Khan Niazi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Suleman Shafqat (all C Category), Atizaz Habib Khan, Fahad Usman, Mohammad Ali and Shahid Nawaz (all D Category)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Imran Khan Snr (A+ Category), Ashfaq Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Sajid Khan (all A Category) Adil Amin, Ahmed Jamal, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Mohsin, Israrullah, Khalid Usman, Sahibzada Farhan, Sameen Gul, Zohaib Khan (all B Category), Arshad Iqbal, Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Naeem Snr, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi (all C Category), Samiullah Jnr, Saqib Jamil and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (all D Category)

Northern – Nauman Ali (A+ Category), Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Raza Hasan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed, Zeeshan Malik (all A Category), Ali Sarfaraz, Jamal Anwar, Rohail Nazir, Naved Malik, Shoaib Ahmed Minhas, Umar Waheed (all B Category), Mohammad Huraira, Ali Imran, Munir Riaz, Nasir Nawaz, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Shiraz Khan, Umair Masood, Zaid Alam (all C Category), Athar Mehmood, Ismail Khan, Nihal Mansoor, Shadab Majeed and Ziad Khan (all D Category)

Sindh – Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan (both A+ Category), Anwar Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Tabish Khan (all A Category), Adeel Malik, Ahsan Ali, Fahad Iqbal, Hasan Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousaf, Rameez Aziz, Saud Shakeel (all B Category), Waleed Ahmed, Ammad Alam, Ashiq Ali, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Taha, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Shehzar Mohammad (all C Category), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Tariq Khan, Mohammad Umar and Shahnawaz (all D Category)

Southern Punjab – Khushdil Shah (A+ Category), Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan (SLA), Rahat Ali, Sohaib Maqsood (all A Category), Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Naved Yasin, Rameez Alam, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas (all B Category), Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Dilbar Hussain, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Umair, Muhammad Imran, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf, Zia-ul-Haq (all C Category), Ahsan Baig, Ali Usman, Anas Mustafa and Mohammad Rameez Jnr (all D Category)