Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Trials of Its Anti-Ship Missiles

In an impressive firepower display, Pakistan Navy’s fleet units demonstrated their optimum standard of combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in the North Arabian Sea.

According to the official statement issued by the Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and witnessed the event along with other senior naval officers.

#PakNavy conducted Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of anti-ship missiles from Surface & Aviation platforms in North Arabian Sea. CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed LWF as CG. The Adm expressed satisfaction over combat readiness to defend Pakistan's maritime frontiers. pic.twitter.com/SqixvbZYXs — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) October 28, 2020

All surface and aviation missiles successfully hit their intended targets, reaffirming Pakistan Navy’s combat capability and potential.

While speaking at the occasion, Admiral Niazi expressed satisfaction on the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national littoral territory.

The Naval Chief also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

He added that the Navy is ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontiers.

Admiral Niazi reassured that Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across the entire spectrum of warfare and to make the defense of the country impregnable.