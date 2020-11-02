I Can be a Much Better Batsman: Haider Ali

Young batting sensation, Haider Ali, has claimed that he can become a much better player and has a lot of room for improvement. Haider made his ODI debut in Pakistan’s second ODI against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Haider scored 29 runs off 24 balls before being given LBW off the bowling of Sean Williams.

Haider hit two maximums and a boundary in his short stay at the crease. He has been garnering praise from cricket experts ever since his brilliant batting in this year’s PSL and he further enhanced his chances of a longer run in Pakistan’s limited-overs side when he scored a half-century on his T20I debut against England recently.

Haider said that he is grateful for his ODI debut and is proud of the team for putting on a clinical display in the second ODI. He also vowed to improve himself further.

Congratulations to Pakistan team for the victory. Today was a little unfortunate but thank God I got a chance to play for my country. Hopefully I can improve myself further! #PAKvZIM — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) November 1, 2020

Pakistan bowling coach, Waqar Younis, heaped praise on the 20-year old and said that Haider has all the tools required to be a top-notch limited-overs batsman.

Haider Ali is a wonderful talent as we saw when he played in a T20I and also as we saw today. He plays according to [the] demands of modern-day cricket. He is aggressive and he likes to get on with the job.

Pakistan will face off against Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Tuesday and Haider along with other youngsters will be itching to perform well.