Nearly $1 Billion Were Stolen From a Bitcoin Wallet

Nearly $1 billion dollars were moved from a bitcoin wallet that has been inactive since 2013. It remains unclear whether the transfer was made by the original owner of the wallet or if someone stole it after cracking the password.

The transfer involved more than 69,369 BTC, which is worth roughly $975 million. According to a bitcoin ledger, the amount was moved over the past 24 hours, and Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock was among the first people to report the transaction. He said:

Unbelievable, someone was able to crack the password of the bitcoin wallet I reported on only a short time ago and spend the $1,000,000,000 that was inside it.

He added that it is unclear whether the original owner of the account did it or someone managed to crack the password and steal it, which is unlikely. Alon speculates that the original owner might have moved the amount in the wake of recent articles pointing out that his wallet was being used by hackers.

This wallet was supposedly inactive since 2013.

Analysts believe that these funds came from sales on Silk Road, the underground market that deals in illegal services and goods.