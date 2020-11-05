Pakistan Custom Launches Authorized Economic Operators Pilot Project at Karachi

Pakistan Customs has launched the first trade facilitation program of its kind under the name and banner of “Authorized Economic Operators” through the operationalization of “AEO Pilot Project” at Karachi. The program has been chalked out in line with the best international practices and in accordance with WCO security standards.

Under the said program, Government will certify trustworthy business entities which could demonstrate that they are credible, secure and have a clean history of compliance with national laws and, in return, a policy of non-interference will be adopted by all government departments toward such trusted entities so that they could concentrate on the growth of their businesses.

AEO Program is a great step towards traders’ facilitation and ease of doing business as “red-tapism” of government departments will be replaced with “red carpet” for the trustworthy business entities and will provide an enabling environment for the business community to achieve their maximum potential.

AEO Pilot Project is the first step that has been launch at Model Customs Collectorate of Port Mohammad Bin Qasim Karachi through the inclusion of M/s Artistic Denim Mills Karachi that is a renowned manufacturer-cum-exporter of textile sector.

Initially, AEO Pilot Project has been launched at the export stage and gradually other areas of the supply chain will be brought under the Pilot Project and eventually AEO Program will be rolled out for the facilitation of the business community.

The traders and various chamber associations have appreciated the AEO initiative of the Government and expressed that it was the first initiative of its kind which aims at recognition of trusted business partners at the Federal Government level and entails benefits from all government departments.

Such a unique initiative, the business community hoped, has great potential to boost export-oriented businesses which are the backbone of the national economy.