FBR Warns Taxpayers Against Fake Calls Asking For Personal Information

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) does not send SMS to the taxpayers requesting for calling on a specific number and ask for PIN numbers, passwords, or similar access information for credit cards, banks, or other financial accounts.

In this connection, the FBR has issued an advisory to all taxpayers here on Tuesday.

According to the FBR, there are numerous attempts by individuals & groups to solicit personal information from unsuspecting users by employing social engineering techniques. Various SMS are crafted to appear as if they have been sent from a legitimate organization or known individual.

These SMS often attempt to entice users to call at a specific Mobile number and are asked to provide personal information, such as account usernames and passwords, which can further expose them to future compromises.

FBR never sends SMS on the taxpayer mobile numbers to obtain taxpayer’s banking information in lieu of facilitating a refund to the taxpayer or any other activity associated with an individual’s bank account are extremely dangerous with an intent to defraud the individual.

FBR strictly advises the taxpayer from calling on the mobile number specified in the SMS and disclosing any information especially related to your bank accounts, FBR added.