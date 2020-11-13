Here are the Top Bowlers, Batsmen & Wicket-Keepers in QeA Trophy

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has offered some exciting cricket and brilliant individual performances. The domestic competition has become a steppingstone for cricketers to perform and stake their claims in the national team, apparent by the selection of top-performing players in Pakistan’s squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Southern Punjab are currently leading the table with 55 points after winning 2 of their 3 matches, while Northern are second with 52 points, having won 2 of their 3 matches as well. Central Punjab are at the bottom of the table after failing to register a win yet.

As Quaid-e-Azam Trophy comes to a break because of the PSL playoffs, let’s have a look at the top performers:

Leading Run-Scorers

Hussain Talat of Southern Punjab is the leading run-scorer of the tournament so far, having scored a double century and a century so far.

Here are the top five run-scorers:

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Score Hussain Talat (Southern Punjab) 3 5 441 88.20 253 Hammad Azam (Northern) 3 5 323 80.75 100* Saud Shakeel (Sindh) 3 6 308 51.33 174 Fawad Alam (Sindh) 3 5 296 59.20 115 Azhar Ali (Central Punjab) 3 6 269 53.80 95*

Leading Wicket-Takers

Captain of Northern, Nauman Ali, is currently leading the charts, having picked up two 10-wicket hauls in the competition.

Here are the top five wicket-takers:

Player Matches Wickets Average 5w Nauman Ali (Northern) 3 25 16.72 3 Sajid Khan (KPK) 3 22 23.54 2 Zahid Mehmood (Southern Punjab) 3 20 18.55 1 Yasir Shah (Balochistan) 2 16 22.87 1 Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab) 3 14 11.07 1

Top Wicket-Keepers

Former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, leads the charts for the most dismissals as he booked his place in the squad for New Zealand tour.

Here are the top five wicket-keepers with the most dismissals: